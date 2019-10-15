Halloween Family Festival coming to Augusta Common

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Georgia Recreation & Parks announced that Augusta Common will be the site of an exciting event celebrating Halloween.
The Halloween Family Festival is being held on Saturday, Oct. 26. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is free!
Local vendors, a kid’s fun zone, games, face painting, music, and a magic show are on the line-up, so, bring your family and plan to have a blast. The magic show, featuring Magician Michael Gililand, is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Don’t forget to wear your costumes! There will be a costume parade at 5:30 p.m. followed by a contest where prizes will be awarded to the best costumes.
Bring your chairs and blankets to relax under the spooky sky while enjoying popcorn and a movie showing of “Monster House” at dusk.
