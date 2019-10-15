Good Food Markets is eyeing Laney-Walker Boulevard area

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - People who live in the Laney-Walker Boulevard are in Richmond County have limited access to affordable and nutritious food.
The city’s Housing and Community Development team and members of New South Initiative discussed a potential grocer Tuesday.
Good Food Markets is interested in developing in District 1. The city hopes to make it happen as soon as possible, however there is no current timeline.
Dr. Von Pouncey from New South Initiative said she expected more from the meeting.
“What do we do in the interim to close the gap of the fact that we have a need that exists right now for senior citizens and individuals that have transportation problems. So I expected a more immediate plan that we would be able to unfold within a month or two," Dr. Pouncey said.
District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said he supports the city’s efforts but he wants to see inclusion.
“So when the new people coming in, theyre looking at bringing a food thing in and I’m in support of that but what about the people that are already here. What about the people that need this food now that can’t find a place, that live in District 1, District 2," he asked.
However, the city’s housing and community development director said the plan to bring a grocery store to the area has been in the works for at least five years.
“We’re talking about 2 historic areas, 11oo acres, that have been destitute for the last 50 years. It’s taken the last 10 years for us to progress to a point where development is rampant from a residential standpoint," said Augusta’s Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorn Welcher.
He added his department has looked at 10 to 12 grocery entities and it is important to bring an affordable grocer that can cater to all economic types. He said although Good Food Markets hasn’t committed, the current revitalization of the area is a perfect fit for the grocery chain’s market.
