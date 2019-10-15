Cooler with Widespread Showers Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A rather raw and dreary day is in store for the CSRA. Umbrellas and sweaters are a must. Daytime high temperatures will struggle to warm to the lower 70s and some may only top out in the upper 60s. A warm front will push northward through the region this afternoon and evening bringing widespread showers. Rain may be heavy at times and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. The worst of the wet weather will arrive for the evening commute. Flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be a concern so take it slow and do not drive through flooded waters. Overnight, consistent rain will continue and low temperatures will drop to the low 60s.
A cold front will approach the region tomorrow afternoon and will aid in moving out showers and clouds. The morning commute will still be rather wet and umbrellas will be needed to start the day. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to break up and more sunshine will peek through. Drier and much cooler air will filter in behind the cold front. Sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s will close out the workweek bringing a true fall feel to the CSRA.
TODAY: Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Raw and damp. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Rain continues with a few thunderstorms. LOW: 62
TOMORROW: Morning showers. Drier and warmer afternoon. HIGH: 80
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.