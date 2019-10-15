Cooler with Widespread Showers Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A rather raw and dreary day is in store for the CSRA. Umbrellas and sweaters are a must. Daytime high temperatures will struggle to warm to the lower 70s and some may only top out in the upper 60s. A warm front will push northward through the region this afternoon and evening bringing widespread showers. Rain may be heavy at times and a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. The worst of the wet weather will arrive for the evening commute. Flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be a concern so take it slow and do not drive through flooded waters. Overnight, consistent rain will continue and low temperatures will drop to the low 60s.