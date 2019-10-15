Augusta-Richmond County commission approves $500 vehicle allowance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Augusta - Richmond county commissioners will receive a $500 car allowance starting in 2021. They unanimously voted to approve that Tuesday.
Commissioner Hasan saID it’s to cover gas and vehicle maintenance when doing city business. iI’s in addition to the monthly paycheck they earn - which is roughly $1200 dollars, he said
“Any time I get a call from my constituents, ever since I’ve been here I go to their front door, try to see what their issues are and as a result of that I try to get appropriate department on top of that and I go back to see has it been done," said the District 6 commissioner.
He said this is a charter change - so a few more steps are required, such as notifying the public via newspaper.
