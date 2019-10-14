Sun and Clouds for Columbus Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds decrease throughout the day and high temperatures will reach the mid-80s. With dew points in the 60s, it will feel rather muggy. Conditions will be dry this afternoon, but don’t hide away the umbrella because showers and storms will move in by tomorrow morning. More clouds are expected overnight tonight with low temperatures in the low-60s. A warm front will push through the CSRA tomorrow ahead of a trailing cold front. Widespread showers with embedded storms are likely Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. By Wednesday morning, a cold front will approach and slide across the region. A few lingering showers start the day and more sunshine to close it out. Daytime high temperatures will tumble to the low-70s by the end of the workweek and overnight lows will dip to the upper-40s. Sunshine will settle into the start of the weekend.