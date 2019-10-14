Martinez man arrested for cruelty to children and battery, yells expletives to deputy in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Columbia County man was arrested Saturday, Oct. 12 after allegedly throwing his wife to the floor.
According to the police report, 54-year-old Barry Newton was picked up by his son after consuming too much alcohol. After Newton asked his son to take him to pick up his vehicle, an argument occurred. Newton’s wife told deputies that Newton got upset and rushed at their son, she stated she tried to stop Newton from harming their son but Newton grabbed her arms and threw her to the floor.
According to the report, while deputies placed handcuffs on Newton, Newton began to resist arrest and had to be forced to the ground on his stomach to gain voluntary compliance by three members from law enforcement.
It is then reported that while a female deputy was getting out of the patrol car to adjust Newton’s handcuffs, he stated “I don’t want to talk to you anyway, you (expletive) black (expletive)!”
Newton was arrested and charged with cruelty to children, battery, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
