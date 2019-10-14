Homicide investigation at Charlestown South Apartments

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at Charlestowne South Apartments.
This happened on Lumpkin Road around 6:48 p.m. where authorities say residents heard shots being fired at the apartment complex. When investigators arrived on the scene, they located a male victim deceased behind one of the apartment buildings.
The victim has not been identified and investigators say they are in the early stages of this investigation.
