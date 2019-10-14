Events happening at 54th annual Columbia County Fall Fair

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The 54th annual Columbia County Fall Fair starts on Thursday, Oct. 31, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Columbia County Fair Grounds across from Patriot’s Park.
There are a ton of entertainment events scheduled this year along with free parking every night. Here’s a look at what’s to come:
Thursday, October 31 - Opening Night
FREE ADMISSION COMPLIMENTS OF The Gerald Jones Auto Group & Columbia County!
UNLIMITED RIDE SPECIAL $15
Free Admission on Opening Night!! + Free Parking Always!!
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Cover Story!
Senior Night
FFA – Judging 6pm
Friday, November 1
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL - $20 - 9PM TO MIDNIGHT ONLY
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to Midnight - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
Free Parking!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Whiskey Run!
Saturday, November 2
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to Midnight – Gate Admission: Special $5 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Only!
Gate Admission: $7 5 p.m. until closing (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
KIDS’ DAY - ALL RIDES FREE 11 A.M. TO NOON
SPECIAL! 11 A.M.-3 P.M. - BUY YOUR SPECIAL UNLIMITED RIDES PASS $30 AND USE IT ALL DAY
OR PICK IT UP AND COME BACK LATER!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Big Scene!
Sunday, November 3
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL- $20
Hours: 1:00 p.m. to Until (no later than 11:00 p.m.) - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE).
FREE PARKING!!!
Church Bulletin Day - $2 OFF Gate Admission with Church Bulletin
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Little Roy and Lizzy 2 Shows!
Monday, November 4
BIG DEMOLITION DERBY!! - 7:30 P.M.
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL - $20
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Tuesday, November 5
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL - $20
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Swingshift!
Wednesday, November 6
UGA GEORGETTES PERFORMANCE - 6:30 P.M.
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL - $20
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Gate Admission Special: 2 for $10 or $7 each (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Jeff Barnes…Elvis Tribute!
Thursday, November 7
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL - $20
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Payback.
Friday, November 8
BIG DEMOLITION DERBY!! - 7:30 P.M.
UNLIMITED RIDES SPECIAL - $20 from 9 P.M. to Midnight only
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to Midnight - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Scrap Iron! 6-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 9
KIDS’ DAY - ALL RIDES FREE 11 a.m. to NOON
MASTER CHAINSAW ITEMS AUCTIONED - 9:00 P.M.
Hours: 11 a.m. to Midnight - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
SPECIAL! 11 A.M.-3 P.M. - BUY YOUR SPECIAL UNLIMITED RIDES PASS EARLY FOR $30 AND USE IT ALL DAYOR PICK IT UP AND COME BACK LATER!!!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Sea Lion Splash, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Tony Howard’s Motown Review!
Sunday, November 10 Final Day!
UNLIMITED RIDES - $20
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT! 5 P.M. TO 11 P.M. FREE ADMISSION WITH VALID MILITARY ID
Hours: 1:00 p.m. to Until (no later than 11:00 p.m.) - Gate Admission: $7 (Children 3 & Under FREE)
FREE PARKING!!
COME SEE OUR NIGHTLY SHOWS THIS YEAR
Carrie McQueen Ultimate Stilt Walker and Juggler, Dr. Magical Balloons, Oscar the Robot, Fast Action Motorsport Entertainment, Jurassic Kingdom, Master Chainsaw Carver, Eudora Petting Zoo.
Entertainment- Harmony River Chorus!
