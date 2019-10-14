Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Aimee Hall, Safe Homes executive director, says this statistic shows that it’s important for everyone to know domestic violence red flags. Some of the most common signs Hall sees are financial, emotional and sexual abuse, intimidation and victim blaming. Hall says,"I always tell our community, it’s our business to know these signs because, because it’s our business to help our neighbors or our co-workers or help those that are in need and those no way to know if we’re not educated on what domestic violence."