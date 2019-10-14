Columbia County Chamber of Commerce holds its 15th Annual Golf Tournament

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Today’s 15th annual golf tournament is one of many ways the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce supports its local business community and its workforce.
The Chamber offers support to those looking to start their own business. 160 people from the area CSRA are participating in the event sponsored by Cadence Bank. The proceeds will go toward supporting local businesses.
The tournament is October 14, 2019, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at West Lake Country Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.