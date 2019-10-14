Audra McDonald concert held in Augusta to honor Jessye Norman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It was a powerful evening at the Miller Theater as Audra McDonald, talented musicians, and even students from the Jessye Norman school of the arts took the stage to honor musical icon, Jessye Norman.
“Love Audra Mcdonald, the Jessye Norman school does great things here in the community, so it really is a win-win for everybody. I couldn’t be more happy to be here” said Executive Director of Red Cross, Susan Everett.
Many people within the Augusta community showed up to the concert dressed in their best and ready for a remarkable evening.
“I’m just please to be apart of this event this afternoon. I’m looking forward to the benefits, the great singing, the tributes to her and all the good things that has happened this whole week" Laverne Gold said.
Audra McDonald performed many song selections and with her beautiful voice she kept the crowd indulged.
McDonald says that Jessye Norman was a testamate to greatness and was honored to perform in front of her family.
“It meant everything, and I don’t think I will be able to thank her enough for what she’s done for all of us, especially African-American female singers, but she was very much in my heart today as I sang” Opera singer and Actor said.
Audra McDonald’s last song of the night, definitely left me with chills. She performed Somewhere over the rainbow
