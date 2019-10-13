City of Grovetown Fire Department to perform fire hydrant testing

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Grovetown Fire Department will perform fire hydrant testing on Robin Lane Tuesday, October 15.
The testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the new Robin Lane townhome complex. Residents living on Robin Lane and immediate areas may experience low pressure and/or discolored water during the testing.
The water discoloration is not harmful but could stain laundry so affected residents are advised to avoid using their washing machines during this time and to test that their water has returned to clear before doing laundry.
