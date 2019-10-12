Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. remember Opera Icon

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a private ceremony for Opera icon Jessye Norman. She was inducted as an honorary member back in 1987.
Her philanthropy, humanitarian endeavors and four Grammy awards are among many accolades the soprano superstar received in her lifetime.
“We all know that she is one of the best opera singers ever, but not only that, she gave her time, talents, writing and financial contributions to America and the whole world,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Cluster Six Coordinator Velice Cummings.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, Rev. Jesse Jackson called her the mother of Opera and a legend.
Norman’s funeral is Saturday, Oct. 12. You can watch it live on FOX 54′s Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.