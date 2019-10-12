Georgia and South Carolina football fans get ready for Saturday’s game at Border Bash

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) - SRP Park welcomed Georgia and South Carolina football fans Friday for the 26th Annual Border Bash.
“We’re here in the SEC, you know why we may not like you during the game, but we’ll party with you the night before, we’ll party with you after the game, it’s a great event” Georgia fan, T.M. Weisz said.
“It’s just a wonderful way to have the comradery of Georgia and South Carolina football” Georgia fan, Amy Moore said.
This family-friendly event included live music, food, and activities for many fans to enjoy. "You can have a beer if you want to, get a chance to see the cheerleaders, good band, and it’s just a fun time“ South Carolina fan, Lynne Pinson said.
One Georgia fan looks forward to this event each year, and even brings his famous dog, dressed in red and black. “He’s a wonderful dog he really is. If I could make ten percent of the people happy in my lifetime than he has, I would have a successful life" Georgia fan, Stuart Prettel said.
Be sure to catch the South Carolina and Georgia game tomorrow at noon with the Gamecocks in Athens.
