Community bonds over cold cuts and conversation in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A day of giving touched a lot of hearts in Aiken Friday, Oct. 11. People in the community got free vaccines, health screenings and spent time with one another.
Rachel Valentine and her mother attended together. “They had prayer at this event, they had food at this event, they had lessons that can help you with medication," she said.
Volunteers set up at booths at the Salvation Army’s Shelter and went to work. Changing people’s lives, one hair cut, cold cut and conversation at a time.
“When we come together like this and we sit around the table, people put their hair down and they open up and I feel like you see the love of God between them," Salvation Army Lt. Randull Tiller.
Lt. Tiller said the local restaurant contacted his organization and he reached out to other local businesses to bring various services to residents, hoping to drive out division.
“This community, its too much violence out here already. It’s the environment. It’s more besides getting in trouble or disrespecting others. We just need to communicate more," said Mildred Cheatham.
By sharing much-needed information.
“I just want to thank them for the prayers they gave us and the food they gave us from Subway," said Sarah Valentine.
And a little food for thought.
Subway and the Salvation Army organized this event and volunteers served 200 sandwiches. The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) provided Hepatitis shots onsite, volunteers from Hairknowlogy Salon and the School of Cosmetology gave haircuts, Aiken Regional Hospital provided screenings and mobile treatments, Hope for Health distributed AIDS resources, Cornerstone Insurance gave diabetes footwear assistance, United Way of Aiken gave out hygiene kits, and the Marine Corp League and VASH gave veterans housing assistance.
Spokespersons from both organizing companies said they hope to do this again next year.
