Thanksgiving Day killer gets life in prison

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was interviewing Williams’s girlfriend around 1 a.m. when Williams pulled up to her house. He fled from police and led them on a short high-speed chase before he crashed his car and attempted to run. Officers and a K-9 caught Williams and officers recovered a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the area where he ran. After finding the handgun, officers then recovered a .45 caliber casing from Williams’s car and the .45 caliber bullet from the door of the victim’s car. SLED confirmed that the casing and the bullet were fired by the gun found near Williams.