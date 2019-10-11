Thanksgiving Day killer gets life in prison

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - According to Attorney General Wilson, a Lexington County jury found 28-year-old Michael Williams, known as the Thanksgiving Day killer, guilty of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Judge William Keesley sentenced him to life in prison Thursday, Oct. 10.
Williams was accused of a Thanksgiving Day 2016 murder where he shot 21-year-old Kevadric Pressley at 2 p.m. Pressley was buying a gun from Williams when Williams shot Pressley once in the head on Harmony Church Lane in Lexington County and then drove off.
Witnesses, Nakerrius Pressley, victim’s brother, and Dayyan Felder, friend of Williams, spoke with police.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was interviewing Williams’s girlfriend around 1 a.m. when Williams pulled up to her house. He fled from police and led them on a short high-speed chase before he crashed his car and attempted to run. Officers and a K-9 caught Williams and officers recovered a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the area where he ran. After finding the handgun, officers then recovered a .45 caliber casing from Williams’s car and the .45 caliber bullet from the door of the victim’s car. SLED confirmed that the casing and the bullet were fired by the gun found near Williams.
“This was a senseless and cold-blooded murder,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I’m thankful that investigators were able to catch this killer and develop a strong case and my team was able to get this man off the streets for life.”
