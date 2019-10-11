8th Street receives new name in honor of Jessye Norman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The sign has been unveiled, and 8th St. from Broad St. to Greene St. is now the honorary Jessye Norman Blvd.
The street was blocked off earlier on Friday, Oct. 11 and it was packed with people coming to respect Norman’s legacy and watch as they showed off the street sign for the first time.
There were many notable people in attendance, including commissioners, the solicitor general and the Norman family. Students from the school even gave a performance for everyone who was in the crowd. Those who are in town for Norman’s funeral were able to attend and said this is another way they are gaining closure.
“I think what today really is about is us not only closing one chapter, but beginning another one that will see tremendous benefit in the lives of so many," said Mayor Hardie Davis.
The honorary renaming of the street has been in planning stages for a couple of years.
