Suspect wanted for robbery at Family Dollar

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who is wanted for robbery by sudden snatch.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the incident took place at the Family Dollar on Old McDuffie Rd. The suspect left the store on foot and was last seen on Old McDuffie Rd.
The suspect is said to be between 30-35 years old, between 5′10″ and 6′00″ in height and weighs about 250 lbs. They have black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the suspect, contact Inv. Hammonds at (706)-821-1456, or, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.