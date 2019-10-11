Sunny and Warm to Kickoff the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will gradually warm to the low and mid-80s this afternoon. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue, making it a pleasant day to enjoy fall activities, a round of golf, or gear up for the big football game. If you’re headed to SRP Park this evening for Border Bash, bring a light sweater or jacket along with your school spirit because once the sun goes down it will be cool and comfortable. The same tip goes for fans in the stands at the high school football games this evening. Overnight, low temps will settle in the mid-50s under a clear sky. Saturday will be warm and sunny. Daytime highs will reach the upper-80s and may even hit 90° in some spots around the CSRA.