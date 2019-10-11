South Carolina man shot in head recovers with help from painted piano from Jessye Norman School of the Arts

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Ray Griffin has a special connection with these keys. He’s a self-taught pianist since age 14.
Being able to play this melody means much more to Griffin since Labor Day Weekend. He was shot trying to break up a fight between two relatives.
“I went over there trying to take the gun from him and the gun went off,” Griffin recalled.
He woke up in the hospital in the face of adversity. He said he wasn’t expected to make it.
Weeks into his recovery, Griffin surprised staff at Doctors Hospital by tickling the ivories in between rehab sessions on a painted piano from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.
“Piano is his thing. He played before and now it’s being used in his rehab to help his brain remember what’s going on," explained Doctors Hospital Trauma Medical Director Dr. Christopher Hogan
Ray was discharged from the hospital last weekend. He looks forward to continuing his music career and cooking for himself.
"Never give up, no matter what happens to you. I got shot in the head I'm still going to pursue my music regardless. Even if I have one hand. But keep pushing through life."
His family said he’s a walking miracle and it wasn’t his time to go just yet, but his time to inspire is now.
You can follow Ray’s progress and his piano skills as he continues his music ministry. CLICK HERE to connect to his social media.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.