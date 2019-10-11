Richmond County School System announces Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System announced their Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The honor went to fifth grade math teacher, Mrs. Shatara Sims of Dorothy Hains Elementary School. Mrs. Sims received her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Paine College and her Master of Education from Strayer University.
Mrs. Sims was named Richmond County’s Model Classroom for fifth grade mathematics in 2017, and is also a Golden Apple recipient.
“My personal feelings and beliefs about teaching are that all children have the right to experience excellence in education," said Mrs. Sims. “Teaching is something I love, and I desire to not only make a difference in the life of a child, but to be that difference. I firmly believe that every child deserves teachers that strive for excellence in their pedagogy and that excellence is intrinsic to their students.”
