MasterChef casting for Season 11

MasterChef casting for Season 11
GF Default - FOX's MasterChef casting for Season 11
By Mikaela Thomas | October 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 11:29 AM

(WFXG) - Do you think you have what it takes to handle the heat in the Master Chef kitchen?

FOX’s MasterChef is casting for Season 11, take a look at this video to learn how you can apply!

FOX's MasterChef casting for Season 11

Viewers can attend an open call, or submit their audition video online at https://masterchefcasting.com/

Applicant Restrictions:

1. You must be 18 years or older on January 10, 2020.

2. You must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.

3. You cannot currently work as a professional chef and you cannot have ever worked as a professional chef.

Your main source of income cannot come from preparing and cooking fresh food in a professional environment (restaurants, hotels, canteens, catering, etc).

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.