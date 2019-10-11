MasterChef casting for Season 11

(WFXG) - Do you think you have what it takes to handle the heat in the Master Chef kitchen?
FOX’s MasterChef is casting for Season 11, take a look at this video to learn how you can apply!
Viewers can attend an open call, or submit their audition video online at https://masterchefcasting.com/
Applicant Restrictions:
1. You must be 18 years or older on January 10, 2020.
2. You must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.
3. You cannot currently work as a professional chef and you cannot have ever worked as a professional chef.
Your main source of income cannot come from preparing and cooking fresh food in a professional environment (restaurants, hotels, canteens, catering, etc).
