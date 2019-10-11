How to pick the perfect pumpkin

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - With the fall season comes a lot of fall traditions like picking pumpkins. Marvin United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch has thousands of pumpkins to choose from. But there are some things to keep in mind when choosing the perfect pumpkin. Make sure there aren’t any bruises or cuts and make sure the pumpkin has a firm stem.
Phil Hendrickson, the pumpkin patch coordinator says this adds flair and character to the pumpkin. He says, “we’ve got 5,000 pumpkins this year on the first load and we’re going to get another three or four thousand on the second load and we sell every one of them every year."
Here at the church, Hendrickson says these pumpkins are a little pricier. He says that’s because the proceeds go to mission trips, Wesley Foundation at Paine College and other efforts and organizations around the CSRA.
