A deeper look into Augusta’s Greek festival

Not only do you get to experience authentic Greek food, performances and shopping, but you can also take in some history with a free tour of the church. McClain said, “Watching people come in and see the beauty of the church is what’s amazing.” It is the oldest Orthodox Church building in the Southeast, and something McClain said leaves people speechless. “Their mouths drop open and they instantly get quite, because it is a very holy and reverent feeling to see all of this beauty,” she explained. People on the tour get to learn about the things in the church that are special to members. McClain says it’s the icing on the cake for a great event, and something you don’t want to miss.