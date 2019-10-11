Carrabba’s hosting Think Pink Wine Dinner in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Carrabba’s Italian Grill is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Charities of America (BCCA) to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m., Carrabba’s will host a Think Pink Wine Dinner. The dinner will be a four-course meal for $40 a person, and $2 of each dinner purchased will be donated to BCCA.
“We’re proud to support the Breast Cancer Charities of America and their integrated approach to cancer care,” said Mike Kappitt, President of Carrabba’s Italian Grill. “Carrabba’s has a passion for helping people and this partnership allows us to do that.”
Beginning Monday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 27, diners can also donate to BCCA at Carrabba’s by rounding up their bill to the nearest dollar or making a monetary donation of their choice.
For more information on the dinner and to RSVP, go to www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.
