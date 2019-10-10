Search underway for En Market suspect in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect connected to the Tuesday shooting of an En Market clerk.
Capt. Eric Abdullah said that Lloyd Kennedy Charter School and Pinecrest School in Aiken County were on lock-down earlier Thursday, Oct. 10 after it was reported that suspect, 29-year-old Swiss Tyrone Council, may have been in the area near the schools. Both schools’ lock-downs have been lifted.
There is currently a helicopter flying over the area as it is still believed Council is in the area.
If you see Council or have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-642-1761.
