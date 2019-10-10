Search underway for En Market suspect in Aiken

By Ceara Hester | October 10, 2019 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 6:48 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect connected to the Tuesday shooting of an En Market clerk.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said that Lloyd Kennedy Charter School and Pinecrest School in Aiken County were on lock-down earlier Thursday, Oct. 10 after it was reported that suspect, 29-year-old Swiss Tyrone Council, may have been in the area near the schools. Both schools’ lock-downs have been lifted.

There is currently a helicopter flying over the area as it is still believed Council is in the area.

Swiss Tyrone Council (Source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

If you see Council or have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-642-1761.

