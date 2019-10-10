Richmond County seeks assistance in Trinity Manor homicide case

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After a homicide at Trinity Manor Apartment Complex on Sept. 10, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to bring justice to the case.
Kenneth Ladrane Dowdy, 59, was found with a stab wound, unresponsive in a ditch at the complex. Dowdy was then pronounced dead.
He was known to live in and around the Barton Village area.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact their homicide division at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1083. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.