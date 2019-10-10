Reverend Jesse Jackson rallies for voter registration at Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Reverend Jesse Jackson visited Paine College today to encourage students to vote. During the event Reverend Jackson spoke highly of Paine College as a small but mighty Historically Black College.
Reverend Jesse Jackson spoke about our nations history and the fight that African Americans went through to gain their right to vote. He also told the students the secret to influencing and changing a nation.
“Strong minds build strong change. . .Maintain a good moral of right and wrong,” explained Reverend Jackson.
“It is no secret that my institution has its challenges but to hear someone of such value and such great legacy. . .an icon amongst the nation say I know it’s rough you guys but you got to keep pushing," said Maia who is a student at Paine College.
Maia was glad that the reverend took time to stop by and speak at her college. She says there is one quote she will forever remember from his speech today.
