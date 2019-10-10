Millen tax preparer charged with fraud in 36-count indictment

STATESBORO, GA (WFXG) - A Millen, Georgia tax preparer has been charged with preparing fraudulent federal income tax returns.
According to court documents, 58-year-old Shawree A. Hagins was charged with 36 counts of fraud and false statements in federal indictment. Hagins allegedly prepared 36 tax returns on behalf of 12 clients, oftentimes fraudulently claiming deductions in excess of the amounts. Those fraudulent claims resulted in an alleged refund amount totaling $162,890.
“Tax fraud steals from every legal, taxpaying citizen,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “In the Southern District, tax preparers who think they can earn a few extra bucks by committing fraud are in for a rude awakening – and a day of reckoning.”
In addition to possible fines and asset forfeiture, the 36-count indictment carries a possible sentence of up to three years in prison.
“We cannot allow anyone to claim money that doesn’t belong to them at the expense of the American taxpayer,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The allegations against Hagins indicate a flagrant disrespect for the law and an abuse of a position of trust simply for personal greed.”
