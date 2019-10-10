Homecoming service for legend Jessye Norman to be held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta legend Jessye Norman’s homecoming service will be held in Augusta on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Bell Auditorium.
There will be two public viewing ceremonies prior to the homecoming service and a benefit concert on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The complete list of events and times/locations are as followed:
Thursday, October 10
Jessye Norman’s Public Viewing
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA 30901
Friday, October 11
Jessye Norman’s Public Viewing
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA 30901
Honorary Street Naming Ceremony to Jessye Norman Boulevard
4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Jessye Norman School of the Arts (JNSA), 739 Green Street, Augusta, GA 30901
*Followed by a reception in the Ann and Ellis Johnson Gallery of Art (at JNSA)
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Jessye Norman’s Homecoming Service
1:00 p.m.
Location: The William B. Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901
*Doors open and seating will begin at 12:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 13, 2019
The Jessye Norman School of the Arts’ Annual Benefit Concert: “An Evening with
Audra McDonald”
4:00 p.m.
Location: Miller Theater, 708 Broad Street (Downtown Augusta), Augusta, GA 30901
