Hiring event for Sprint Food Stores

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The largest locally-owned convenience store chain in the CSRA is holding a hiring event in Augusta.
Sprint Food Stores says the event will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 851 Broad St. at the corner of Broad St. and the Augusta Common. Applicants do not have to make an appointment, and could be hired onsite for both part-time and full-time positions.
Sprint is hiring for retail and food service associates for all 31 locations in Georgia and South Carolina.
To apply before the event, go to SprintFS.com or text “SPRINT” to 85000.
