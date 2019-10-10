Grovetown dairy farm celebrates ten years of corn mazes

GROVETOWN, GA. (WFXG) -Steed’s dairy farm celebrates its corn maze’s 10th anniversary this year. Now until November 10, everyone is welcome to come out and experience its Apollo 11 space-landing theme.
Every year, schools from the area look forward to field trips there. This year, they expect about 12,000 kids. Every year the Steeds change the design and this year’s theme is the Apollo 11 space landing. It took about a week and a half just to cut the perfect shape.
The owner of Steed’s Dairy Farm, Jim Steed says, “It was worth it, it’s probably the best corn maze we’ve ever cut, cutting it by hand to get it exact," he says. “It’s a labor of love, I mean it’s kind of like taking a big canvas and painting a big picture on it and so, to me, it’s fun. I enjoy it.”
There are a number of other fall festivities as well. There’s a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hayride, pony-cart ride and some educational things too. During the cow milking demonstration, kids learn and see exactly where our dairy comes from.
