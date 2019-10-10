Gas leak shuts down Blue Ridge Dr. at Evans to locks Rd., all businesses evacuated

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - According to a tweet from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Ridge Dr. at Evans to locks Rd. is shutdown due to a gas leak.
Information is limited, however, we can confirm that all businesses in the area are being evacuated. Blue Ridge Preschool and Daycare has also been evacuated.
Residents are asked to avoid this area.
We have reached out to a representative of the Columbia County School District to get information pertaining a nearby elementary. We will update this story as information is made available.
