Comfortable with Sunshine Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Pleasant and sunny conditions will settle into the forecast today and last through much of the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will range in the upper-70s to low-80s this afternoon with a cool northeast breeze. Rain chances will remain rather slim with high pressure dominating the region. Overnight, temperatures will settle in the mid and upper-50s under a clear sky. Tomorrow morning will be crisp and cool with temperatures warming to the mid-80s by the afternoon. It will be a great day to kick off a variety of festivities in the CSRA this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm to the 90s by Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will slowly approach the region late Sunday and a few scattered showers are possible by the evening and overnight. The cold front will stall and remain stationary Monday providing decent cloud cover for Columbus Day. The cold front will eventually slide through, bringing a better risk for rain by midweek and much cooler temperatures.