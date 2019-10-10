Army veteran survives breast cancer three times

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One Army veteran, by the name of Marilyn Norris received news that stopped time not once, not twice, but three times. She had to fight the battle of breast cancer.
“To me, you know that was apart of my life, you know that was suppose to happen to me, it did, I moved on," said Norris.
The thought of this happening never crossed her mind, due to her family having no history with breast cancer.
“With colon cancer yes, getting checked, me and my youngest brother and mother, and she had bladder cancer, so, breast cancer didn’t run on my mother’s side or my dad’s," Norris said.
After having cancer twice, Marilyn had her breast removed. Then in 2016, the cancer somehow made it’s way back.
“The third time when they got the mass and it was attached and they were like hey this is something you know whats going on, you know? But I feel like the strength I have in my friends, my family, they keep me encouraged.”
One word used for Norris is ‘inspiring’. Not just because she is a 3-time breast cancer survivor, but because she also is the founder of an empowerment group for young girls.
“It came to me after my book cause my book is woman warriors fighting the battle and as I work with the different girls in the community we all have some type of battle we’re fighting so girl warriors fighting the battle," said Norris.
Using her battle to encourage others that they, too, can be an over comer.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.