Suspect identified in En Market convenience store shooting

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect in the Oct. 8 shooting of a convenience store clerk at the En Market in Aiken.
Officials have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Swiss Tyrone Council, of Aiken. Council is wanted for: armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Council has previously been identified as a violent offender by the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Safe Communities program. Council should be considered armed and dangerous.
The public can provide information about this crime anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Their tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
