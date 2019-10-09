Support 1’s fundraiser for first responders features 30 days of giveaways

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Could you use a Rec Tec Grill or an ATV? A raffle supporting local first responders can get you closer to the toys you want.
The raffle is sponsored by Support 1. The organization calls it a ThanksGiveaway, it’s 30 days of giveaways that start November 1st.
Tickets are $50 and that gets you in the running to win one of three big-ticket items and at least two dozen other prizes worth more than $42,000. Support 1 provides peer-to-peer support to first responders who experience trauma while on the job.
“Every dollar counts when it comes to our first responders and keeping them mentally available for you whenever you call 9-1-1 whenever you’re having your worst day," said Support 1 spokesperson Brian Cameron.
The deadline to buy raffle tickets is October 31st at midnight. CLICK HERE to connect to the info.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.