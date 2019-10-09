H54K: Mary Wilhelmina Hodges

As a Jefferson County High School freshman, Hodges has put in countless hours of practice and thought to create a platform that would benefit others and set her apart from other contestants. It was all the hard work and dedication that allowed for Hodges to win the 2019 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen title so young that she now has to wait until she’s 18 to compete again. In addition to the title, Hodges has also earned $300,000 in award and scholarship money for college as she hopes to one day be a physical therapist for a professional football team.