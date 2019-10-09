Gerald Jones Subaru donates books to local elementary school

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Gerald Jones Subaru of Augusta gave back to the community in a scientific way.
The dealership partnered with the American Association for the Advancement of Science, AAAS to bring awareness to careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
They donated 150 science books to Lamar-Milledge Elementary School as a part of their “Loves to Learn, Love Promise” commitment.
General manager, Charles Beasley, read books to the students while they sipped on juice during the “Juicy Read” segment.
The overall message he hoped to leave with the kids is that education and confidence is an important key to their future.
“If you can learn, then it helps you to have confidence it sets the stage for what you want to do next so we also talked about self-talk and that it’s very excitable and that sort of thing and I liked the way they responded to me because it shows that they have passion for what they want to do and that’s a good thing,” said Beasley.
The next event on their plate is “Subaru Loves Pets” and they encourage anyone to stop by their showroom to drop off any pets friendly items.
