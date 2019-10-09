Clouds Decrease with Cooler Feel Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Cloud cover will begin to break up throughout the early afternoon with more sunshine settling in by the evening. Daytime highs will be a touch cooler than the past few days. Temperatures will rise to the low-to-mid 80s around the CSRA. Drier air moves into the region, keeping our chances for rain slim to none heading into the weekend. Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper-50s. Sunshine will close out the rest of the workweek and temperatures will gradually warm to the low 90s by Saturday.