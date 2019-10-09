Church members prepare for annual Greek festival

Church members says there’s a lot of preparation that goes into the event. They’ve cut vegetables and prepped other foods to get ready. The Greek festival co-chairman, Michelle Ennis, says it’s important to showcase their culture in this way, “we’re very proud of our church and we’re very proud of our heritage and we work very hard to put the festival on and we want people to come and experience the food and so it’s important to us that we open that door to the community and let them come and see what we have.