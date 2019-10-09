Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness

By Ceara Hester and Jasmine Anderson | October 9, 2019 at 5:24 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 5:24 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is holding multiple events and educational seminars during October to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The lineup for the events include:

October 9, 2019 Educational Seminar “Preventive Mastectomy: A Surgeon’s Thoughts”

1:00-1:30 p.m. - Dr. Alicia Vinyard, Board Certified General Surgeon,

3B-125 Uptown Fellowship Trained Breast Surgical Oncologist, Georgia Cancer Center

5C-150 Downtown (V-Tel) Bring Your Own Lunch

October 16, 2019 Educational Seminar “Non-Hormonal Treatment for Menopausal Breast Cancer Patients”

12:00-12:30 p.m. - Dr. Ronald Eaker, Board Certified OBGYN, Fellow of the American

3B-125 Uptown College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, listed in America’s Best

7A137 Downtown (V-Tel) Doctors for the past 10 years

Bring Your Own Lunch

October 23, 2019 Educational Seminar “Self-Breast Awareness”

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Georgia Cancer Center

5C150 Downtown Bra fitting by Dillard’s, drawing for free bra

October 25, 2019 Resource Fair

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Vendors with Educational material and information

Downtown Window Wall Refreshments, and Prizes

October 30, 2019 Resource Fair

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Survivor Testimony and Fashion Show, lunch tickets dispersed

12:00 – 1:30 p.m. - Resource Fair including hand and back massage

3B-111 Uptown Announcement of Pumpkin Decorating contest winner

For more information, call the VA Augusta Public Affairs Office at 706-733-0188 ext. 1742/7501.

