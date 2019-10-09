The Augusta Regional Transportation Study holds two 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Update meetings

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Regional Transportation Study is holding two 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Update meetings. One of those was at the Aiken County Government Complex.
The A.R.T.S. 2050 meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, was a way to get public input on transportation updates that will take place in the CSRA in the short term and long term.
The Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) impacts four different counties across Georgia and South Carolina. That’s all of Richmond County, and parts of Aiken, Columbia and Edgefield Counties. This is the first meeting they’ve held since the 2040 plan five years ago. City leaders say it’s important to communicate and plan together as our area continues to grow and the public’s wants and needs shift.
“Having a good transportation network, having an efficient transportation network is key to growth. So, as a regional body, we have to sort of coordinate what is best for the region so the region can grow at a reasonable rate, rather than focus on a particular county," said Oliver Page with Land Use/Transportation Planner for the City of Augusta.
Part of coordinating together is getting input from as many people as possible. There will be two more meetings held on Thursday, Oct. 10, in Augusta at the First Baptist Church and in Evans at the Columbia County Government Center.
