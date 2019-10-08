Three Columbia County deputies returning to work, days after officer involved shooting

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit, Natalie Paine says that she has reviewed all of the information regarding an officer involved shooting on Oct. 3
In a press release, Paine says that the deceased, Ronald Audette “clearly presented a direct threat to law enforcement personnel on scene when he ignored multiple commands”. Paine goes on to mention that in her opinion, the three officers, Deputy Benjamin Fowler, Deputy Michael Santna, and Deputy Ryan King where lawfully carrying out their official duties while investigating.
District Attorney Paine closes by stating that the officers actions were justified in their use of deadly force.
Paine states that the filed is now closed.
