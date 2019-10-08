The 26th Annual Border Bash is coming to SRP Park Friday

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - If you’re a football fan, Friday is your day to celebrate the season. The 26th Annual Border Bash is coming to North Augusta on October 11, 2019.
Behind every pregame hype, there’s some good old-fashioned rivalry. Before the Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks go head-to-head Saturday. Fans are invited to get their game faces on at SRP Park.
Cheerleaders and mascots from both Georgia and South Carolina will be there to perform and take pictures with fans. The bash isn’t just for Bulldogs and Gamecocks though. It’s a place where all football fans come together and celebrate the sport.
5,000 people are expected to attend and Border Bash Producer, Joe Stevenson says, “It’s a lot of fun because everybody is so passionate about their football team and I do love to see when other football fans show up decked out in their gear.” “The energy’s always great, you know, the cheerleaders really bring it, the bands are going to be phenomenal and a lot of fun.”
Tickets are $15 at the gate but you can get those in advance for $10. Kids 12 and under get in free. Dogs are welcome off the field. To find more information about the 2019 Border Bash, click here.
