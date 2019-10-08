North Augusta City Administrator resigns after nine years

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit has announced the resignation of North Augusta City Administrator Todd Glover.
Glover has accepted a position as Executive Director for the Municipal Association of South Caroline (MASC) in Columbia. He has held his position of City Administrator for nine years, and the city could not be more thankful for his dedication and vision throughout the years.
“While I am disappointed that Mr. Glover is leaving, I am pleased that his extraordinary talents and abilities have been recognized by MASC,” said Mayor Pettit.
The City of North Augusta and City Council wish Glover success in his new position.
Glover’s resignation is effective Nov. 1 and the process and search for a new City Administrator will be announced soon.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.