Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Late

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Mostly cloudy conditions continue today with some peeks of sunshine. Daytime highs will be warm in the mid-80s around the CSRA. A stalled cold front will slide through the region this afternoon sparking some isolated showers, mainly north and west. These showers will move in from the west and will linger to around midnight. Overnight, sky conditions will gradually improve, becoming partly cloudy by Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be mild in the low-60s. More sunshine and near-normal temperatures will dominate the weather story to close out the workweek. Drought conditions will likely persist or worsen with dry air filtering into the region, tapering the chance for showers over the next several days. Temperatures will slowly warm by the weekend, with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday.