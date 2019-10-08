$1.5 million settlement issued to family of Melquan Robinson

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta and County commissioners approve $2,075,000 of settlements in reference to the electrocution death of Melquan Robinson and the injuries of several people at Fleming Park last October.
A $1.5 million settlement will be awarded to the estate of Melquan Robinson.
Additional settlements made in this case are:
Damien Patrick --$112,625
David Sette Jr.-- $150,000
Traquon Berry - $136,000
Francisco Berry - $63,750
Namon Brackins - $112,625
Mayor Hardie Davis said "Melquan Robinson was one of Augusta’s dear sons, with a bright smile and an even brighter future. Many of hearts were broken because of his tragic and untimely death and it affected this entire community. No settlement amount could ever begin to mend the hearts of Melquan’s parents, family, and friends who lost a beloved son. As a city, we cannot say or do anything to bring Melquan back but we have a responsibility to take steps to identify not only what went wrong, and to continue working dilligently to resolve it so that this tragedy never happens again. This settlement is a small step to bring closure to the family and the other families that were impacted by this and to assure all of them, and all Augustans that this government is committed to ensuring health, welfare and safety of our residents at our facilities and spaces that they play in and that they work in.”
In addition to the settlement, in honor of Robinson, commissioners also approved the renaming of Daniel Ave. to Melquan Way.
