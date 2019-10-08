Meybohm Commercial merges with Presley Realty

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Meybohm Commercial announces its merger with Presley Realty. The merge was effective Oct. 1.
Now that Presley Realty is under the fold of Meybohm Commercial, the team is now the largest commercial brokerage in the greater Augusta, North Augusta, and Aiken area. The new team will be made up of 25 agents and full-time operating staff to provide market-leading service in the areas of commercial sales, leasing and property management.
Meybohm Commercial will continue establishing and maintaining long-term client relationships through the merger.
