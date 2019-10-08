Log truck overturned on Hwy 25 in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - Local law enforcement and EMS are on the scene responding to a log truck that is overturned on Highway 25 in Hephzibah.
According to the Hephzibah’s Chief of Police, Dwayne Flowers, “Hephzibah Police, Fire and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division are on scene of log truck roll over on Hwy 25 at Hwy 88.”
At this time two north bound lanes are blocked but a line shift has traffic moving in one north bound lane.
The driver is being evaluated by local EMS, no serious injuries reported
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.